Dyip shut down Tropang 5G in OT

TERRAFIRMA Dyip learned from their consecutive losses; this time they delivered in crunch time, slaying the giant TNT Tropang 5G, 111-106, in overtime in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governor’s Cup on Saturday evening, July 25, 2026, at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Juami Tiongson scored the crucial shots from the three-point line in extra period to bring the Dyip back to the winning track after losing three straight games by an average of 2.6 points.

Dyip improved to a 2-3 (win-loss) record in Group A, recovering from sorry losses to NLEX (100-101), Converge (103-105) and San Miguel Beer (104-109).

“Finally,” said Tiongson in a PBA website article. “I don’t know how we did it, but credit to my teammates, we played with all heart, we stayed aggressive and we played to win,” he added.

Tiongson knocked down back-to-back treys that Joseph Eriobu and Maverick Ahanmisi followed with a three-ball of their own to push Terrafirma ahead, 110-106.

Tiongson finished the game with 24 points, highlighted by a 5-of-7 clip from the rainbow area, while Maverick Ahanmisi chipped in with 20 points to provide help to import Justin String, who put up a double-double of 36 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Heading made 29 points and RR Pogoy added 23 in a losing effort for Tropang 5G. / RSC