Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child

ACTOR Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child, drawing warm messages from family and former Disney stars shortly after announcing the news at the Cannes Film Festival.

Among those who congratulated the couple were Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse, who shared a heart emoji post, as well as former co-stars Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and Vanessa Hudgens, who expressed excitement over the couple’s pregnancy. Actor Bradley Steven Perry also shared a lighthearted congratulatory message.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2023 and married in Hungary the following month. / JAT S