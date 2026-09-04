Dyson brings its biggest trade to upgrade Sale of the Year to SM City Cebu

CEBU shoppers looking to upgrade their homes have a compelling reason to visit SM City Cebu this September, as Dyson brings its Biggest Trade to Upgrade Sale of the Year to the North Wing Atrium from September 11-13, 2026.

For three days only, customers can trade in their old machines working or not any brand and enjoy some of Dyson's highest discounts yet, alongside exclusive bundles, free gifts, and limited-stock offers.

Among the standout deals are the Dyson Cool™ AM07 Tower Fan, now available for just ₱14,750 from ₱29,500, and the Dyson V8 Slim™ Vacuum, reduced to ₱14,450 from ₱28,900.

Dyson's popular hair care technology is also part of the event. The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Ceramic Patina, a best-selling styling tool, will be available for ₱22,140 from ₱36,900, while the Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener will be offered for ₱20,340 from ₱33,900 upon Trade-in.