E-bike driver hospitalized after being mauled for ‘going berserk’ in bar

AN E-BIKE driver landed in the hospital after being attacked by six young men for allegedly going berserk in one of the bars in downtown Cebu City, were he drank liquor.

The incident took place at dawn on Saturday, June 7, 2024.

Junmar Sere, the 24-year-old victim from Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, sustained an injury below the ear.

According to a security guard who witnessed the incident, Sere was hit with a soft drink bottle in the head and body, prompting him to run to safety, but his opponents followed him until he passed out and fell in a sidewalk near Metro Colon.

The perpetrators, however, were apprehended by the operatives of the City Mobile Force Company of the Cebu City Police Office who were conducting beat patrols in the vicinity.

The victim's sibling said that following a disagreement with his wife, Sere left their house and went to a bar.

They speculated that the incident may have been caused by Sere losing his temper in the bar following a fight with his wife.

Sere was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

The perpetrators were detained at the Carbon Police Station but were later released after the victim decided not to file charges against them. (AYB, TPT)