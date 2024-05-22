E-bike driver in Mambaling shooting incident caught

An e-bike driver who shot a 33-year-old man following a drug-related argument was arrested by the police.

Major John Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Mambaling Police Station, considered the case solved.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Avocado Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jian Savellon, single, a resident of the said place.

Savellon was refilling two gallons with mineral water when the suspect, Ramil Ortega, on board an e-bike arrived and shot him multiple times. (GPL,TPT)