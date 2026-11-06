E-bike driver nabbed for killing suspected lover of his wife

AN E-BIKE driver arrested in the fatal shooting of his neighbor in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, had suspected his wife was having an affair with the victim, police said.

During questioning, Erick Orias, 35, admitted shooting Paolo Nico Ramos, 37, a fellow e-bike driver, and said Ramos had repeatedly threatened to shoot him, according to police.

Ramos, a resident of Sitio Omega in Sawang Calero, was shot in the head at close range on Tupas St. at 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Emergency responders took Ramos to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Footage and witnesses

Officers from Sawang Calero Police Station, led by Maj. Noah Añana, identified Orias as a suspect after reviewing security camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

Police launched a pursuit, arrested Orias and recovered a homemade 9mm pistol loaded with one live round. Officer also recovered four spent 9mm cartridge cases, which remain in the station’s custody.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Col. Ricky Sumalde said officers arrested Orias within an hour of the shooting and praised them for their quick response and investigation.

“The CCPO will never delay its response or action whenever an incident occurs. We take every report seriously, act promptly to establish the facts, and ensure that justice is served fairly and without bias,” he said.

“We will relentlessly pursue those responsible and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions under the law. Our mission is clear — to protect the public, uphold the law with fairness, and serve with dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment,” he added.

Orias will be charged with murder before the city prosecutor’s office. / AYB