E-bike driver nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Sawang Calero

AN E-BIKE driver was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Cebu Provincial Office and Sawang Calero Police Station at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Jony Lupian, 43, a resident of the area.

He was found in possession of three large packs of suspected shabu weighing 70 grams, with an estimated market value of P476,000.

According to Leia Alcantara, the information officer of PDEA 7, the suspect had been under case buildup for a month.

It was reported that Lupian could dispose of 100 grams of illegal substance each week.

Lupian was previously arrested in 2021 but was released on a plea bargain deal.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)