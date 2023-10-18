E-bike driver shot dead in Alaska Mambaling

AN e-bike driver did not reach the hospital alive after he was shot in the head and other parts of his body.

The shooting incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Barangay Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

The Mambaling police led by their station commander, Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, identified the victim as Librado Talledo, 34, single, with live-in partner, from Sitio Tinabangay of the said barangay.

A man only known as Chris and another guy were tagged as the suspects.

Initial police inquiry revealed that the victim was walking in the interior portion of Sitio Ipil-Ipil, when Chris shot him from behind.

Talledo succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The police are looking into personal grudge as the motive of the killing.

The perpetrators are still being hunted by the police.