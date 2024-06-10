E-bike driver shot dead in Barangay Suba, Cebu City

AN e-bike driver died after he was shot in front of his live-in partner in Sitio Wakwak, Block 1, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, around 1:29 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The victim was identified by his live-in partner as Frederick Maitim Mejares, 43, a resident of the said place.

Following an investigation at the Sawang Calero Police Station, it was found that the victim was talking with his live-in partner inside the e-bike, when three men arrived.

One of them, who was wearing pajama and a black t-shirt, shot the victim, who managed to flee, but the gunman pursued him and shot him once more, hitting him in the back.

The victim fell as a result.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An investigation is being conducted to identify the culprits and to establish the motive of the incident. (AYB, TPT)