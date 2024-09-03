E-bike driver shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A MAN died after being shot while sleeping on his electric bike (e-bike) in Sanciangko street, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The victim was identified as Johnrey Belarmino, of Sitio Taytayan, Barangay Pahina Central.

Residents in the area said in an interview with DyHP RMN Cebu and SunStar Cebu that they heard three gunshots and when they checked it was Johnrey who was shot in the head and body.

Police Major Philip John Libres, the chief of Carbon Police Station, said they have already identified a person of interest in the shooting, which they believed to be driven by resentment.

"Away ni sir kay kining biktima last 3 days ago murag naa siyay gikulata, taga diha rana kay sigun sa mga police nga naa diha sa pikas ug wala daw mipadagan sa motor human og pusil so posible sir nga silingan ra gyud to," Libres said.

(This is a fight, sir, because the victim appeared to have assaulted somebody three days prior, and according to the police the gunman did not escape on a motorcycle following the shooting, so possibly, sir, he was only a neighbor).

Based on the record at the Carbon Police Station, Belarmino has a pending arrest warrant for frustrated murder. (AYB, TPT)