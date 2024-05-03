E-bike driver stabbed dead in Talisay City

An e-bike driver lost his life after being stabbed by an unidentified man around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Sitio Calachuchi, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Junnex Abayon, 32, of Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Biasong, Talisay City.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Patrolman Raffy Rempojo of Talisay City Police Station revealed that the victim's live-in partner narrated that she and the victim were having an argument inside the e-bike when two men passed by.

Abayon, who was intoxicated, approached the men and asked, "What is your problem?" not realizing that one of them would pull a knife and stab him.

The victim died from a stab wound to his left leg. (DVG, TPT)