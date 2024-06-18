E-bike driver yields P2 million shabu in buy-bust in Barangay Duljo Fatima

An e-bike driver was arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7) in Sitio Black Cats, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, at 10:05 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as alias Demot, 33, of Spolarium Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Taken from his possession were 300 grams of illicit substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P2,040,000.

After receiving information about the suspect's illegal drug activity, the RPDEU 7 monitored him for a week before carrying out the anti-illegal drug operation. (AYB, TPT)