E-bike rider shot dead, 1 hurt by riding-in-tandem in Cebu City barangay

AN e-bike rider lost his life and his companion was injured after they were shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen at around 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The fatality was identified as Leopoldo Rambo Anza Dawa, 17, of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

His companion was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center after being hit in the shoulder.

A friend of the victims who witnessed the incident told the police that before the incident, someone approached Dawa and asked him why he was staring at him.

Dawa succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head inflicted by a .45 pistol.

He was already dead and laying on his e-bike when the operatives of Abellana Police Station arrived.

According to some witnesses, Dawa was shot by three unidentified men on a red motorcycle who fled in the direction of Southwestern University Hospital.

Police Major Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of the Abellana Police Station, said his investigators are currently checking CCTV cameras in the area in order to identify the perpetrators.

The police are looking into either illegal drugs, gang war, or personal grudge as the possible motive for the crime. (AYB, TPT)