E-cigarette seller with THC-laced vapes, marijuana busted

A SELLER of e-cigarettes or vapes containing marijuana and dried marijuana leaves was raided by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in coordination with the Consolacion Municipal Police Station.

The raid happened at 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, 2026, in Upper Jugan, Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu Province.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect targeted in the operation as alias Jake, 23, who is also a resident of the area.

Seized by PDEA 7 personnel and Consolacion police were 77 vape pens containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and dried marijuana leaves, five vape cartridges with THC, all valued around P206,500; 29 packets of dried marijuana weighing 324 grams estimated at P47,520; including buy-bust money, a scale, a cellphone, and other evidence.

The seized items have been forwarded to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition, while the suspect is currently detained at the PDEA 7 detention facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

A case against the suspect is being prepared by PDEA 7, and the investigation continues in preparation for follow-up operations in the coming days. (AYB)