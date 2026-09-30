E-commerce partnership equips MSMEs with online market skills

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is working with a delivery platform to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their access to online markets, as digital commerce becomes an increasingly important channel for small-business growth.

The partnership is aimed at giving MSMEs practical skills, market access and a better understanding of the rules governing online transactions, potentially allowing businesses to reach more customers without having to expand their physical operations.

The DTI, through its E-Commerce Bureau (ECB), and Delivery Hero Philippines, operator of foodpanda Philippines, formalized the initiative through a memorandum of understanding covering digital skills training, merchant onboarding and information on Republic Act 11967, or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023.

The program will include workshops, training sessions and educational materials on the law, which seeks to strengthen consumer protection and trust in digital commerce.

“Through this partnership, we aim to equip MSMEs with the knowledge, tools and market access needed to thrive in e-commerce while promoting responsible and consumer-friendly online business practices,” DTI-ECB director Eryl Royce Nagtalon said.

The initiative comes as the Philippine digital economy continues to expand. It contributed P2.74 trillion, or 9.8 percent of gross domestic product, in 2025, with e-commerce accounting for more than 32 percent of the total.

MSMEs make up the majority of foodpanda’s active merchant base, providing the platform with a sizable pool of smaller businesses that could benefit from greater digital adoption.

The implications extend to regional enterprises, where online channels can provide additional access to consumers beyond a business’s immediate location.

In Cebu City, foodpanda recently held its Crave Partner Summit & Awards 2026, bringing together restaurant operators and food entrepreneurs from Central, Eastern and Western Visayas.

The gathering comes as services accounted for 71.1 percent of Central Visayas’ economic output in 2025, with accommodation and food services among the sectors linked to consumer and tourism activity.

For these businesses, digital tools can support demand forecasting, customer analysis, online marketing and delivery management.

Foodpanda Philippines director for growth and marketing Patricia Jacinto said technology can help merchants respond to changes in demand and improve operational efficiency.

The company is also developing AI-based forecasting and automated marketing tools for merchants.

The Cebu gathering provides a regional example of the broader shift the DTI partnership seeks to address — helping smaller businesses build the capabilities needed to participate in an increasingly digital marketplace while complying with new rules for online commerce. / KOC