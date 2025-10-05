E-commerce PH Trustmark registration free for micro businesses

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that registration for the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark remains free for DTI-registered micro enterprises as part of its drive to strengthen consumer trust and business credibility in the digital marketplace.

Under the DTI guidelines, micro enterprises with total assets of up to P3 million will only pay P130 in administrative and documentary fees. Small businesses with assets between P3 million and P15 million are eligible for a 50 percent discount, bringing their total payment to P630. Medium enterprises with assets above P15 million will pay the full P1,130 fee.

The E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark, mandated under Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 25-12, certifies compliant online merchants, e-retailers, and digital platforms to ensure safer transactions and boost confidence in online trade.

DTI has extended the registration deadline to Dec. 31, 2025, to allow more enterprises to register through its official portal at trustmark.dti.gov.ph.

The initiative forms part of DTI’s broader effort to professionalize the country’s e-commerce ecosystem, aligning with its roadmap to increase online business participation and consumer protection standards nationwide. / KOC