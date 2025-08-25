E-library soon to rise in Mandaue

A NEW digital learning hub is on the way for students in Mandaue City as the former Purok Development Office (PDO) is being transformed into a modern e-library that promises to provide free internet, computers, and a safe study space.

“Actually, during our inspection today, we found a problem with flooding in this area. The library is not yet in its final form because it still has a lower level that we need to repair. We are also working to waterproof the upper level so that students can use it safely in the long term,” said Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano during his visit to the site on Monday, August 25, 2025.

He said the transformation of the old PDO into an e-library reflects the City’s strong commitment to education and access to digital resources.

In partnership with private stakeholders, the project is receiving a boost through the help of San Miguel Corporation.

“We are truly grateful to San Miguel, through Ma’am Gerlie Hegarses, for sponsoring fifteen computer units for this facility,” Ouano added.

The e-library will feature air-conditioned study areas, free internet access, and both day and night schedules to accommodate different types of students, including those who work during the day.

“We already have 21 existing PC units inside the library for students across Mandaue. The library will be open from 8:00 in the morning until 10:00 in the evening. But when it closes inside, the outdoor section will open from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. This way, working students or those who can only do research at night can still use the computers and finish their school requirements,” Ouano said.

The library is being carefully designed with both functionality and fairness in mind.

Ouano said the facility is strictly for educational use.

“If the lines get too long, I hope students will have the patience to wait. Each user will only be given 30 minutes if the demand is high. This is for education purposes only; we will not allow people to just stand by. It is meant for those who really need to study or do research,” he said.

While the vision is to make the E-Library fully operational 24 hours a day, the mayor clarified that this will only be possible after renovations are completed and the facility is fully enhanced.

Once ready, the 21 indoor computer units will be available during the day, and 10 outdoor units will be accessible overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Security is also a top priority in ensuring students’ safety, especially during late-night use.

“Inside the facility, I am not very comfortable with the current setup because it is too secluded. That is why we will assign building guards here to make sure that students can focus on learning without any worries,” Ouano said. (ABC)