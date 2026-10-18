E-Painters escape Bossing, earn quarterfinals berth

THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters survived the surge of Blackwater Bossing, 125-123, to seal a quarterfinals berth in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Saturday night, Oct. 17, 2026, at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Rain or Shine blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but escaped with a nail-biter two-point win as Blackwater’s Sedrick Barefield missed a potential go-ahead triple and Aaron Fuller grabbed the defensive rebound in the very last play.

With a 5-3 (win-loss) record, the E-Painters are assured of advancing to the crossover quarters with two games to spare in group play against fellow qualifiers Magnolia (6-3) on Wednesday and Phoenix (5-3) on Friday.

The Score:

Rain or Shine (125) – Fuller 24, Tiongson 22, Nocum 20, Lemetti 17, Malonzo 13, Cuajao 11, Caracut 10, Clarito 5, Manaytay 3

Blackwater (123) – Barkley 35, Barefield 31, Ilagan 24, Panopio 13, Una 8, Tratter 4, Austria 3, Escoto 2, David 2, Murrell 1. / RSC