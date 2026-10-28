E-Painters take Game 1

RAIN or Shine (ROS) turned on its “buwis-buhay” mode in the second half to rally past Converge, 124-120, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the start of their PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Deo Cuajao, Caelan Tiongson and import Aaron Fuller led a sizzling 42-point attack by the Elasto Painters in the third quarter and still had plenty left in the fourth quarter to complete a fightback from 21 points down.

It was ROS’ biggest comeback since rallying from a 26-point third quarter deficit to beat Meralco, 102-98, in overtime in the 2012-13 Philippine Cup. The win also gave the Elasto Painters a headstart in the best-of-five quarterfinals duel with Converge.

“I think the most important thing in this win is our playoff toughness,” said coach Yeng Guiao, whose E-Painters trailed by as much as 27-48 in the second period and 55-68 at the half.

“Just the playoff toughness of the guys, the ‘buwis-buhay’ attitude,” added Guiao, citing other factors that fueled the fightback. Rain or Shine outscored Converge by 14 points in the third period to go up, 97-96.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half. We gave up too many offensive rebounds… we missed free throws, we had (13) turnovers. So in total we gave up 27 extra possessions to the other team in the first half. We gave them too many opportunities,” Guiao continued.

“We said that if we could solve those problems, we could get back in the game, which happened. Deo exploded, Caelan exploded and then we managed to contain their import nila,” he further said.

Indeed, Cameron Clark appeared poised to live up to Guiao’s dire pre-game expectations, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 field shooting in the first half alone.

However, with Tiongson and Jhonard Clarito anchoring the defense and help coming in from different players, Clark was limited to just 10 points the rest of the way.

“Their import couldn’t miss in the first half. But we experimented with the matchups and that worked somewhat, which helped us win,” noted Guiao.

Fuller led all scorers with 33 points and 14 rebounds, while Adrian Nocum added 26 points. Tiongson contributed 17 and Cuajao finished with 15.

Cuajao scored 13 of his 15-point output in the third quarter, where Fuller also tallied 11 and Tiongson posted 10.

Justin Arana scored 21 points to lead five other Converge locals who finished in double figures as the FiberXers now shift their sights on Game 2 on Friday, Oct. 30.

Ginebra stuns SMB

In the nightcap, Barangay Ginebra dragged powerhouse San Miguel Beer into a low-scoring defensive battle and walked away with a rousing 104-95 victory to seize a 1-0 lead in their own best-of-five quarterfinal showdown.

Recognizing the importance of taking the opener to gain

momentum in a short series, Ginebra imposed its pace from the get-go, holding the Beermen to less than their 121 points average in the eliminations.

No one felt Ginebra’s defensive clamp more than June Mar Fajardo, who was made to bleed for just three points.

Ginebra then went for the kill with a decisive 18-4 run to open the fourth quarter, turning a tight 76-70 lead into a double-digit cushion and run away with the tone-setter.

“We really outworked them,” said assistant coach Richard del Rosario, who attended the post-game interview in lieu of head coach Tim Cone, who was a bit under the weather. / PBA.PH