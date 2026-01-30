E-taxis seen on Cebu roads amid ongoing talks

ELECTRIC taxis operated by Vietnam-based firm Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) were seen on major roads in Cebu City on Thursday, January 30, 2026, even as their planned rollout remains under review.

The sightings come as GSM’s proposal to deploy 600 electric taxi units in Metro Cebu is still suspended following opposition from local taxi operators, led by the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association (UCTOA).

The group earlier raised concerns over licensing, traffic congestion, and the potential impact of a foreign-backed fleet on long-established local operators.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier supported the suspension of GSM’s launch, originally scheduled for December 19, 2025, after an opposition appeal from local stakeholders.

To address the broader transport issue, the Cebu Provincial Government also formed the Cebu Transport Council, tasked with shaping the province’s long-term transport policy amid the push toward vehicle electrification.

The dispute stemmed from a memorandum issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in November 2025, under which GSM applied for 600 electric taxi units within 24 hours.

Local operators filed a formal opposition on December 23, prompting the suspension of the rollout.

During a consultation meeting on January 5 with GSM, LTFRB, and local taxi operators, Baricuatro also pointed out that Cebu currently lacks sufficient charging stations and power supply stability to immediately support a large-scale electric taxi fleet.

In the same meeting, a report was also presented stating that Metro Cebu faces significant economic costs from traffic congestion, estimated at about P1.1 billion in daily losses, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

While around 60 percent of residents rely on public transport, they account for only 10 percent of vehicles on the road, raising concerns that adding a large new taxi fleet could further strain already congested streets. (CDF)