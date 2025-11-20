E-trike driver in ICU as Cordova logs lepto case

CORDOVA Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has urged residents to seek immediate medical consultation after the municipality recorded its first confirmed leptospirosis case following typhoons Tino and Uwan.

In a public statement on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, Suan called on residents, especially those who waded through floodwater or have developed symptoms linked to leptospirosis, to immediately visit the Cordova Primary Health Care Facility for proper assessment and treatment.

He said early consultation can prevent the disease, which is caused by bacteria found in the urine of infected animals and can be transmitted to humans through contact with contaminated water or soil.

The advisory came as the town reported its first case of leptospirosis, 59-year-old E-trike driver Dominador Apa-ap of Sitio Poso, Barangay Poblacion, who was admitted on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of VisayasMed Hospital in Cebu City.

Apa-ap’s son, John Martin, said the patient requires immediate dialysis to support his kidneys.

The family is accepting support and donations through the following channels named under John Martin Apa-ap: PayMaya: 0961-485-0202 and China Bank: 106202018443.

The Cebu Provincial Health Office reported that the number of confirmed leptospirosis cases in Cebu Province jumped to 23 between Nov. 1 and 14.

Of the 23 recorded cases, Talisay City registered the highest with eight.

Consolacion followed with six cases, while Asturias and Liloan logged two cases each. Argao, Balamban, Danao City, Medellin and Sibonga recorded one case each. / DPC