E-trike driver shot dead in Cordova

A 35-YEAR-OLD electric tricycle driver was shot dead by armed assailants shortly after arriving home on Friday night, June 26, 2026, in Sitio Catarman 2, Barangay Catarman, Cordova.

The victim, Johnrey Mercado Sumagang, was rushed to Carahay District Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, where he was declared dead.

According to the Cordova Municipal Police Station, witnesses identified the suspects as Manuel Orque Mejica, 58, of Sitio Dilamina, Barangay Bangbang, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, along with Joelito Trasmil Dinoy, 52, and Richell Jumao-as Tago, 43, both residents of Sitio Takigan, Purok Matab-ang, Barangay Day-as.

Ambush

Witnesses told investigators that Sumagang had just stepped out of his e-tricycle after completing a trip when the suspects approached him from behind.

Mejica allegedly shot the victim with a shotgun without warning. The suspects then fled the scene aboard a tricycle immediately after the shooting.

Police launched a manhunt and arrested the three suspects at 9:40 p.m. on the same day. They also recovered the shotgun believed to have been used in the killing.

Seized during the operation were four live 12-gauge shotgun shells, one spent shell, a sling bag and a Kawasaki 100 tricycle with plate number G109AC, which the suspects allegedly used to escape.

Long-standing dispute

Investigators said Sumagang and Mejica had reportedly been involved in a long-standing dispute over an undetermined issue. Police are considering the conflict as a possible motive for the killing.

Authorities believe the suspects tailed the victim until he reached the area where he was attacked.

The three suspects remain in the custody of the Cordova Municipal Police Station while investigators prepare to file murder charges against them. / AYB