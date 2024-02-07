E-trike driver shot dead in Talisay City

AN electric tricycle (E-trike) driver was shot and killed in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, southern Cebu around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The victim was identified as Jason Dejacto, of legal age, single, from Sitio Sambagan in the said barangay.

The suspect fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the police.

The Talisay City police led by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua are currently conducting an investigation to establish the motive of the crime. (DVG, TPT)