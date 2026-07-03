E-trike ordinance pushed in Mandaue

MANDAUE City is considering a proposed ordinance that would establish the legal framework for regulating electric tricycles, allowing qualified units to obtain Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permits (MTOPs) as part of the city’s transport modernization program.

The measure, proposed by Councilor Carlo Fortuna, chairman of the committee on laws and ordinances, would set standards for the operation of electric tricycles, or e-trikes, and provide policy support for charging infrastructure. Under existing laws and regulations, cities and municipalities have the authority to issue MTOPs, the permits that authorize tricycles-for-hire to operate within their jurisdiction.

Fortuna said the proposed ordinance would enable the City Government, through the Mandaue Tricycle Franchising Board, to issue MTOPs to qualified e-trike operators while encouraging drivers to replace fuel-powered units with

electric vehicles.

“We are proposing an ordinance that will formally regulate e-trikes and grant them legal franchises to operate smoothly,” he said.

Shift to electric units

The proposal seeks to reduce operating costs for tricycle drivers as fuel prices continue to rise while promoting the use of

electric vehicles.

With retail fuel prices hovering around P60 per liter, Fortuna said many operators are finding it harder to earn a profit. He said electric vehicles cost less to operate, allowing drivers to lower daily expenses while charging fares comparable to those of

conventional tricycles.

Qualifications

The proposed ordinance limits eligibility for MTOPs to heavy-duty, high-capacity e-trikes classified by the Land Transportation Office as L3 and L4 vehicles.

Fortuna said these commercial units are distinct from smaller electric bicycles and personal mobility devices that have been impounded by local traffic enforcers for failing to comply with safety standards.

The qualified e-trikes are built to carry four to five passengers and meet the technical requirements for public transport, he added.

The measure would also allow existing tricycle franchise holders to replace their conventional units with electric vehicles while accepting applications from new operators.

If approved, the Mandaue Tricycle Franchising Board would administer the issuance, renewal and regulation of MTOPs.

Charging facilities

The measure calls for the establishment of charging infrastructure to support the City’s planned electric tricycle fleet.

Fortuna said the City Government plans to coordinate with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue and the City Planning and Development Office to establish public utility terminals equipped with standardized charging stations.

He said the City is studying solar-powered charging facilities similar to those developed by researchers at the University of the Philippines. The proposed system would use coin-operated charging stations, with the City exploring partnerships with private companies or seeking support from the Provincial Government.

Route deployment

Although some e-trikes already operate in parts of Mandaue, including interior areas of Barangay Paknaan, Fortuna said they are not yet integrated into the city’s public transport network.

The councilor said the City Government plans to deploy e-trikes on local commuter routes to improve transport services without increasing congestion on major roads.

“Our goal is to seamlessly modernize our transport sector without disrupting the flow of city traffic,” he said. / ABC