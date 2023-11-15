E-visas for Indian nationals

INDIAN ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran reiterated the immense opportunities that both India and the Philippines will enjoy once the e-visa system to India is implemented.

Citing India as the world’s second-largest outbound tourism market, Kumaran pointed to “multiple benefits that an e-visa system for Indians could bring to the Philippines in terms of tourism and larger business and people-to-people exchanges at this stage.”

“We are very grateful that President Marcos included India in his list of countries to which e-visas are to be extended. We are very hopeful that this can be implemented this year because it was announced earlier this year and I’m hopeful that the processes within the Philippines can be completed,” the ambassador said in a media briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

The e-visa system will allow tourists from India to apply for and obtain a visa online, which will streamline the visa application process and make it more convenient for tourists to visit the Philippines.

Simplified visa processes can give a host country a competitive advantage in the global tourism and business landscape, attracting more visitors and investments.

Kumaran was in Cebu to grace the two-day India Business Roadshow-Cebu Edition in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the India Business Forum on Nov. 14-15 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu. The roadshow focused on agriculture, energy, infrastructure, innovative technology solutions, information technology-business process management, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

Surge in volume

According to Kumaran, Thailand, which introduced visa-free travel for Indians, has been getting about 1.3 million Indian tourists a year. Vietnam, on the other hand, has shifted its focus to the Indian market as well.

“Just to compare last year with Vietnam, we had the Vietnamese Airlines that started with two flights a week. Currently, they are operating 35 to 40 flights a week. The number of Indian tourists per month to Vietnam now has reached 100,000, which is more than the annual volume than that of the Philippines,” he said.

“So we’ve pointed to the enormous advantages of having a fast, predictable and easy visa system... India has been offering e-visas for Filipinos for several years now. We do hope that it will be a quick and easy visa process for Indians in return.”

Investments

Besides increasing arrivals, Kumaran said an e-visa system could also open more tourism investments for both the Philippines and India.

“Once the tourism numbers pick up, investments will follow as what has happened in other countries. There could be weddings here, hotels, a lot of other businesses that will come in like conferences,” he said.

India and the Philippines registered a trade volume in surplus of US$3 billion last year. Both countries are young, fast and growing democratic economies with immense potential for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The Indian Embassy said several Indian businesses across a range of sectors are already contributing to the positive growth story of the Philippines.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a Philippine News Agency report said it is preparing to roll out the e-visa to India before the end of the year.

Kumaran earlier asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to allow the extension of e-visas for Indian nationals who are staying in the Philippines.

India ranks 12th among the top foreign visitors in 2023, with 58,504 recorded as of October 2023, according to the Department of Tourism.

Over 21 million Indians traveled out of their country in 2022, with the top five destinations being the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Singapore and Thailand.

The growing demand for outbound travel reflects the evolving aspirations and improving financial capabilities of India’s expanding middle-income class and youth population.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 countries.

Cebu welcomed 4,645 Indian tourists in 2022.