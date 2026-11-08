Eala absorbs upset in Hong Kong Open

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala’s mission to capture another WTA title got foiled by American Claire Liu in the Hong Kong Open final, 6-3, 6-0, on Sunday night, Nov. 8, 2026, at the Victoria Park Tennis Court in Hong Kong.

Eala, who just recently climbed to a career-high rank of No. 15 in the WTA rankings, came in as the heavy favorite against the world No. 102 Liu in her season-ending

tournament.

Eala kept Liu at bay in the opening set but, after taking a medical timeout at 3-4, the American notched it up to another gear and took the final two games.

Liu did not look back and went on to win the Hong Kong Open crown, while Eala settled for a runner-up finish.

The 21-year-old Eala had a significant and historic 2026 campaign with career-high rankings, the first WTA 500 crown at the Mubadala Citi DC Open and the WTA 125 title at the Birmingham Open. / RSC