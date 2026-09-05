Eala battles good friend Jovic in Round of 32

ALEX Eala is set to face her close friend, Iva Jovic, in the Round of 32 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday (dawn on Sunday, Sep. 6, 2026, PH time).

Eala advanced to the Round of 32 for the first time in her career after dismantling Oleksandra Oliynykova and Mary Stoiana in the opening two rounds.

This will not be the first meeting between Eala and Jovic, as the two previously squared off in the “Stars of the Open” exhibition match, where Jovic claimed a 6-3 victory.

In official tour competition, Jovic also holds recent wins over Eala, defeating her in the Round of 128 at the French Open in May and the Round of 16 at the HSBC Championships in June. / RSC