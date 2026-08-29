Eala begins US Open bid

TENNIS star Alex Eala is now locked in for the first round in the women’s singles tournament of the 2026 US Open, which fires off on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 (PH time).

Eala, who is seeded No. 17 at Flushing Meadows in New York, is set to face a qualifier in the first round.

The Filipino pride, currently at a career-best No. 18 in the WTA rankings, is at her second women’s main-draw appearance at the US Open.

Eala’s match is expected to take place on Sunday (Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, PH time).

If Eala advances to the second round anew, she will face the winner between Oleksandra Oliynykova and Reese Brantmeier.

Prior to the main singles tournament, the Pinay pride played in the Stars of the Open, an exhibition match at the 2026 US Open last Thursday (Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, PH time).

Eala came up short with her matchup against Iva Jovic, 6-3.

The proceeds of the exhibition match will benefit the USTA Foundation. / RSC