Eala continues roll

FOURTH seed Alexandra Eala secured a dominant straight-sets victory over Poland’s Magda Linette on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, defeating the No. 5 seed 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to a report from ASB Classic, the victory marks Eala’s first win against Linette in three career meetings, as the 20-year-old delivered a composed performance despite challenging, windy conditions to secure her place in the semifinals against China’s Wang Xinyu.

Eala expressed satisfaction with her ability to navigate both the weather and the high level of her opponent, whom she described as one of the more consistent players on the tour.

“I think I had a good performance today,” Eala said, as quoted by the ASB Classic. “I’m happy with how I handled the external factors, the wind, and playing Magda has always been difficult for me. She’s a very solid player, very consistent.”

Eala took control early and rarely allowed Linette to settle into her baseline rhythm, dictating play throughout the match.

She also noted that her game continues to trend in the right direction, citing steady improvement over the past season.

“I wanna say so,” Eala said when asked about her progress through three matches in Auckland. “I think every match presents its own unique set of challenges, but I definitely do see improvement from last season.”

This successful run at the ASB Classic highlights Eala’s ability to build momentum, a trait she previously displayed during her deep runs in Miami and Eastbourne.

She admitted that stringing consecutive wins together is a significant morale booster. “Winning three matches does help your morale, yes,” she said.

Despite the difficult conditions on court, Eala showed maturity beyond her years, efficiently closing out the match even after moments of frustration caused by the gusts.

“Today was a difficult one with a lot of wind, but I’m happy with how I was able to bounce back,” she said. / LBG