Eala defies odds anew

ALEXANDRA Eala made history on Sunday (Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, PH time) at the U.S. Open, becoming the first woman representing the Philippines to win a Grand Slam match.

The 20-year-old rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the final set to stun No. 14 seed Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11), with the help of a pivotal video review that left her opponent unsettled.

“I was playing really bad, anyway. But it definitely didn’t help,” Tauson told The Associated Press. “But that’s how life is.”

Eala, ranked No. 75 and training at the Rafael Nadal Academy, secured her fourth win this season against a top-20 opponent. Earlier in March, she defeated Iga Swiatek on her way to the Miami Open semifinals. This victory, though, carried special meaning.

“I’m so blessed to be the first to do this. I take so much pride in representing my country,” Eala said. “It makes what I do bigger than myself.”

On the cheers she received from the spectators, Eala said, “They make me more and more special... I don’t have a home tournament, so to be able to have this community here at the US Open, I’m so grateful. They made me feel like I’m home.”

The turning point came late in the third set on Grandstand Court at Flushing Meadows, New York. With Tauson serving for the match at 5-4, Eala struck a shot near the net.

It wasn’t clear in real time whether her racket had crossed above the net, which would have been illegal. Chair umpire Kader Nouni used video review — introduced at the U.S. Open in 2023 and expanded to all 17 courts this year — and ruled that Eala’s shot was legal.

The call gave Eala two break points, but play was delayed as Tauson argued. “Look at the ball. What is your opinion about this? What is your opinion?” she pressed Nouni, as some in the crowd booed.

“I don’t need to watch it again. (It was an) incorrect call. My coach said the same. Physio said the same. And especially if my coach says that, I know that I’m not in the wrong, because he’s often telling me I’m wrong,” Tauson said afterward with a hint of a laugh.

“So I have nothing else to say, other than it’s an incorrect decision. I don’t know we can do that with VR. I don’t know how that’s even possible,” she added.

Even after the review, Tauson lingered at the baseline before finally serving — and double-faulting. That tied the set at 5-all, igniting the crowd, which was firmly behind Eala.

“The whole stadium was with her, so I’m sure the umpire felt pressure,” Tauson said.

From there, Eala won 16 of the next 21 points, though she needed five match points to finish the job after two hours and 36 minutes on court. When Tauson’s final forehand sailed long, Eala collapsed on her back, chest heaving, before covering her face with her hands.

After shaking hands at the net, Eala celebrated with a joyful skip around the court as the fans roared.

“I was just so over the moon,” she said, “and it was just such a rush of emotions.”

Eala will next meet the winner between world No. 95 Christina Bucsa of Moldova and American qualifier Claire Liu, ranked No. 317 in the world. / FROM THE WIRES