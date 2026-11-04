Eala dispatches Jones

SECOND-SEEDED Filipina Alexandra Eala opened her campaign in the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian Emerson Jones in the first round Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2026, at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium outdoor hardcourt.

Eala made a fast start, racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set before Jones fought back to close the gap to 4-3.

The Filipino regained control by breaking Jones’ serve to move ahead 5-3, but the Australian returned the favor to make it 5-4. Eala, however, broke Jones again in the next game to seal the opening set, 6-4.

Eala carried her momentum into the second set, building a 5-1 advantage with two more breaks of serve. Jones managed to recover one break and held serve to trim the deficit to 5-3, but Eala held her nerve in the ninth game to close out the match in one hour and 23 minutes.

The world No. 17 Eala was originally scheduled to face American Alycia Parks, who withdrew because of a right shoulder injury and was replaced by the 18-year-old Jones as a lucky loser.

Eala will next face Czech Tereza Valentova on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Valentova pulled off a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Japanese Himeno Sakatsume to advance.

Meanwhile, top seed Romanian Sorana Cirstea survived Uzbek Maria Timofeeva, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 7-5, to advance against American Mary Stoiana, who beat compatriot Venus Williams, 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth seed Greek Maria Sakkari, No. 5 seed Australian Talia Gibson and No. 6 Chinese Wang Xinyu also triumphed.

Sakkari downed American Carol Young Suh Lee, 6-1, 6-4, to set up a meeting with Australian Maya Joint, who beat compatriot Maddison Inglis, 7-5, 6-2.

Gibson won over Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, 7-6 (5), 6-1, to arrange a second-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over American Katie Volynets.

Wang, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Hong Kong’s Adithya Karunaratne, will meet either Croatian Antonia Ruzic or Alina Charaeva.

Eighth-seeded British Katie Boulter prevailed over Swiss Viktorija Golubic, 6-2, 7-6 (2), to advance against American Claire Liu, who beat Tatiana Prozorova, 6-2, 6-4.

The Hong Kong Open is being held simultaneously with the WTA 250 Chennai Open in India.

The two tournaments are the final WTA Tour events before the season-ending WTA Finals, which will start on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. / PNA