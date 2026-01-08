Eala earns final-8 spot

ALEX Eala continues to turn heads at the ASB Classic, securing her spot in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over Croatia’s Petra Marcinko on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

According to ASB Classic news, the clinical performance in Auckland further cements Eala’s status as one of the standout performers of this year’s tournament.

Eala dominated from the first serve, blitzing through the opening set without conceding a single game. While the second set provided a sterner test, the turning point came early when Eala faced a 0-40 deficit on her own serve.

By successfully digging deep to hold, she effectively shut the door on Marcinko’s comeback attempt.

“I’m very happy with the match,” the ASB Classic media team quoted Eala as saying. “Different conditions from the night session that I played the other day. Overall, a great level. At one point it became close, but I’m happy pulling off the win.”

Regarding that crucial 0-40 recovery, Eala noted the importance of momentum: “It’s never easy. The further they go, the harder it is to come back. But she [Marcinco] kept fighting, and I just had to stay there and be solid.”

A signature of Eala’s run at the ASB Classic has been her aggressive baseline play. However, the young Filipina remains humble about her tactical evolution, acknowledging that shot selection is still a work in progress.

“I think that’s a fundamental part of my game,” she said. “I try to be aggressive when I can, and I try to recognise when it’s not the time to be aggressive, and that’s something I’m still working on.”

With attention around her continuing to grow, she said she prefers not to view the spotlight as added pressure.

“A lot of people mention the word pressure when they talk about all this hype and attention,” Eala said. “Coming from where I come from... this is a dream to play on the Tour and compete against these great players. I don’t take anything for granted. All the support and all the love is an added bonus.”

Eala’s upcoming opponent, Magda Linette, advanced after outlasting Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, in their rigorous battle. The match on Saturday is expected to be a significant test for both players as they vie for a spot in the semifinals.

Eala also advanced to the doubles semifinals alongside partner Iva Jovic via walkover. / LBG