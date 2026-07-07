Eala exits, inspires

DESPITE falling short of a quarterfinals berth, Alexandra Eala left a lasting impression at Wimbledon, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

The 21-year-old Filipina, whom a match commentator described as “very easy to like,” exited Centre Court like a champion on Monday, July 6, 2026. After pulling off a stunning upset against defending champion Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament, Eala ultimately could not solve Jasmine Paolini, falling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought battle.

For many Filipinos, however, Eala’s Wimbledon campaign was about more than victories and defeats.

“She’s like a ray of hope for the Philippines,” fan Roberto Ocampo Jr. told AP at Wimbledon. “Especially at her age. She made history. That’s one thing that we can tell to the next generation.”

Historic milestone

According to the WTA, Eala became the first Filipino player in the Open era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament. She also came within one win of becoming the first Filipino to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Felicisimo Ampon advanced to the last eight of the 1953 French Open.

“Setting foot here is already a big achievement,” Ocampo, a London-based nurse, told the AP.

Eala, who lost in the first round during her Wimbledon debut last year, said she took pride in representing the Philippines and hoped to inspire young athletes back home. At the same time, she emphasized that she has even bigger goals for her career.

Reflecting on her loss to Paolini, Eala acknowledged that her serve let her down.

“But I have days like that. Everyone has days where they don’t play their best tennis,” Eala said, according to the AP. “I understand that’s part of the job. I don’t think I’m going to be playing the best tennis of my life every single day.”

“With that being said,” she added, “I’m really proud of how I handled things. I just have to kind of move forward and continue with my progress.”

Capturing the public’s imagination

Eala, who announced her arrival on the world stage by reaching the 2025 Miami Open semifinals, further raised her profile during her Wimbledon run, both on and off the court.

She met Catherine, Princess of Wales, and posed for a photograph with the British royal. A widely shared image of Eala diving for a ball during her victory over Swiatek also spawned online edits portraying her as “Superwoman.” The Philippine Embassy in the United Kingdom likewise tracked her progress throughout the tournament and posted congratulatory messages.

Earlier in the tournament, Eala recalled how boxing legend Manny Pacquiao united Filipinos whenever he fought.

“When he would have fights, it would really be like holidays in the Philippines,” Eala said. “We would gather and we would watch his fights. People would go off work. It would really be an event. He is someone super inspiring as an athlete.”

The AP also noted that Filipino Olympic champions are often celebrated as national heroes, citing gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, and Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz.

Inspiring the next generation

Ocampo expressed hope that Eala’s breakthrough would create more opportunities for aspiring Filipino tennis players.

“This kind of sport (many) are not privileged enough to hold a tennis racket,” he told the AP. “There’s so many kids back home, they have the talent. They need the opportunity.”

Following Eala’s two-hour, 22-minute match, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the Filipina star in a social media post.

“This remarkable Wimbledon run may have come to an end. But after what you have accomplished, I believe the world has only begun to see what Filipinos are capable of,” Marcos wrote.

“Thank you, Alex Eala, for proving that no dream is beyond the reach of a Filipino who dares to dream and works for it. The whole nation is proud of you. You will always be our champion!” / LBG WITH PNA