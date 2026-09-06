Eala exits US Open after 3-set thriller

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala thanked her supporters for rallying all out in her US Open stint, which ended after losing to close friend Iva Jovic in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 (PH time).

The 21-year-old Eala has drawn massive support throughout the tournament, capturing the hearts of both local Filipino fans and international tennis supporters.

“It’s indescribable to sum up the support and how it makes me feel in just a few words,” Eala said in the post-game press conference via video posted by the US Open.

“It’s a real privilege to experience this in a lifetime of playing on Arthur Ashe and feeling the support and being in those environments and learning these lessons and fighting and doing what I love,” she said.

Eala walked off the court emotional after a grueling battle that saw her squander a 4-2 lead in the deciding set, as the 18-year-old American won five of the final six games to complete the victory.

The Filipino pride made it to the Round of 32 for the first time in her career after beating Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round and Ukrainian Oleksandra Olinynykova, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round.

Jovic, ranked world No. 14, will next face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff, who defeated unseeded Spaniard Carla Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4. / RSC