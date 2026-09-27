Eala eyes Asian Gold

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala will start her quest for gold medal glory in the 20th Asian Games in Japan, with expectations on her shoulders as the top-seeded player coming into the women’s singles event.

Eala earned a first-round bye and will be waiting for the winner of the match between Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej and Pakistan’s Qureshi Mahin Aftab.

Aside from singles, the 21-year-old Eala will play in the women’s doubles with University of Alabama standout Shaira Rivera. The duo is set to play Kallista Liu and Ching Laam Lai of Hong Kong in the first round.

The 20th Asian Games women’s singles tennis is played at the Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center. / RSC