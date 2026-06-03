Eala eyes solo edge in Charaeva rematch

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala will face a familiar foe in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Birmingham Open as she clashes with Russia’s Alina Charaeva on Thursday, June 4, 2026, for the third time.

World No. 37-ranked Eala battles Charaeva anew following their duel in the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open last January, where the former cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Eala will try to carry the momentum as she aims for the slot to the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open.

The 21-year-old came off a clinical opening-round performance, overpowering Australia’s Priscilla Hon, 6-0, 6-2, to kick off her grass-court stint in dominant fashion.

Overall, it’s the third time that Eala and Charaeva have played each other; the first one was at the ITF tournament in Spain. The Russian defeated Eala that time.

The 24-year-old Charaeva also captured her maiden WTA 125 title in Midland earlier this year, while Eala won her own WTA 125 crown in Guadalajara in September last year. / RSC