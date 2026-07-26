Eala faces olympic champ in D.C open

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala is set for a tough challenge with former tormentor China’s Zheng Qinwen waiting in the first round of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C on Sunday (Monday, July 27, 2026, PH time).

The world No. 29 Eala will face Qinwen, who defeated her in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games, 6-1, 6(5)-7, 6-3, forcing the Filipina to settle for the bronze medal.

Following their clash, Qinwen went on to make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first-ever Asian tennis player to capture a gold medal in the singles event.

However, after rising to world No. 4, the Chinese player suffered an injury and rested for nearly a year.

Since returning to action in February this year, the Olympic champion has struggled to find her winning rhythm, resulting in a steep slide down the WTA rankings to No. 123. / RSC