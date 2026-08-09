Eala faces Tokyo Olympic champ Bencic

FILIPINA tennis star Alex Eala faces another tough test as she collides with world No. 14 and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada on Sunday (Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, PH time).

The 29-year-old Bencic, who reached a career-high world No. 4 ranking in 2020, booked her spot in the Round of 16 after turning back Taylor Townsend, 6(5)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4, in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Eala outlasted American Caty McNally, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to secure her place in the fourth round. / RSC