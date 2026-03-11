Eala falls to Noskova in Round of 16

ALEX Eala’s run at the Indian Wells Open came to an end after she was beaten in straight sets by Czech standout Linda Noskova, but the Filipina rising star still leaves the tournament with several positives from her breakthrough campaign.

According to a report by Tennis365, the 20-year-old Eala fell 6-2, 6-0 to Noskova in the Round of 16 of the Indian Wells Open in California early Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (PH time).

Seeded No. 31 in the WTA 1000 event, Eala received a first-round bye before opening her campaign with a gritty three-set win over Dayana Yastremska. She then advanced to the Round of 16 after fourth seed Coco Gauff retired due to injury while trailing 6-2, 2-0.

Against 14th seed Noskova, however, Eala struggled to find her rhythm as the Czech controlled the match from start to finish, wrapping up the victory in just 56 minutes.

Noskova immediately put pressure on Eala’s serve, breaking in the opening game and again in the seventh to take command of the first set.

The second set proved even more one-sided, with Noskova securing three more breaks before closing out the match with a love service game.

Noskova, currently ranked No. 14 in the world, will next face Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in the quarterfinals after Gibson stunned seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Despite the loss, Eala can take plenty of encouragement from her debut campaign at Indian Wells. Her Round of 16 finish is expected to push her to a new career-high ranking.

As noted by Tennis365, Eala entered the tournament ranked No. 32 but is projected to break into the Top 30 for the first time when the updated WTA rankings are released next week.

Players earn 120 ranking points for reaching the Round of 16 at WTA 1000 events, though points from the same period the previous year must also be defended under the WTA’s rolling 52-week ranking system.

Eala only had 10 points to defend from last year, meaning she gained a net total of 110 points. That boost has lifted her to No. 28 in the live rankings.

The Filipina will also see a significant increase in her earnings. She had collected $291,992 in prize money for the 2026 season before Indian Wells and $1,655,677 in career winnings.

Her latest run adds $105,720, raising her career total to $1,761,397 — a figure that moves her into the Top 400 on the all-time prize money list.

Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka downed 16th seed Japanese Naomi Osaka, 6-2, 6-4, to forge a quarterfinal duel with 10th seed Canadian Victoria Mboko, who ousted sixth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-1. / LBG