Eala falters as top seeds roll

ALEX Eala suffered a disappointing early exit from the Australian Open in Melbourne following a three-set battle against American world no. 100 Alycia Parks on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

According to a report from Sports Radio 918, the 49th-ranked Eala initially dominated the match with a 6-0 sweep in the opening set before a vocal Filipino crowd at Court 6, but she ultimately lost her momentum to fall 6-0, 3-6, 2-6.

The match, which lasted nearly two hours, saw the big-serving Parks find her rhythm with eight aces to take control of the deciding sets.

Eala is now expected to turn her attention to her doubles campaign alongside Ingrid Martins of Brazil. They will see action on Tuesday, Jan. 20, against Japan’s Shuko Aoyuma and Magda Linette of Poland.

Sabalenka, Alcaraz win

Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz both secured straight-set victories on opening night Sunday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Performing in front of tennis legends Rod Laver and Roger Federer, Sabalenka overcame an early service break to defeat Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4, 6-1, while Alcaraz began his quest for a career Grand Slam with a 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Adam Walton.

The day was further highlighted by a record-breaking attendance of over 100,000 fans and a historic appearance by 45-year-old Venus Williams.

Although Williams set a record as the oldest player in the women’s singles draw, she was unable to hold a third-set lead and eventually fell to Olga Danilovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Top seeds advance

The momentum for high-seeded players continued into Monday as third seed Coco Gauff defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3.

Other successful women’s seeds included Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Clara Tauson, who all advanced in straight sets.

However, the tournament saw the departure of Sofia Kenin, who lost to Peyton Stearns, and 15th seed Emma Navarro, who was eliminated by Magda Linette.

On the men’s side, seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was forced to retire from his match against Nuno Borges while trailing in the third set.

Additional reports from AP said veteran Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form in Australia by beating Jesper de Jong, while American Tommy Paul advanced alongside Reilly Opelka and Andrey Rublev.

Local favorite Alex de Minaur also moved into the second round with a convincing victory over Mackenzie McDonald, who had entered the draw as a late replacement for the injured Matteo Berrettini.

/ LBG