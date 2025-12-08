Eala-led PH squad eyes stronger SEAG showing

MANILA – The Philippine tennis team is bent on improving its performance in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games scheduled Dec. 9-20, 2025, at the National Tennis Development Center in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Headlining the women’s lineup is world No. 50 Alexandra Eala, joined by three-time SEA Games veteran Shaira Hope Rivera, and newcomers Tennielle Madis, Stefi Marithe Aludo, and Alexa Joy Milliam.

All eyes will be on Eala, who etched her name in history as the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam match in the Open era when she scored a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson of Denmark in the US Open first round in New York in August.

As a wild card, she reached the Miami Open semifinals after defeating three Grand Slam champions -- French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the third round and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

She later clinched her first Women’s Tennis Association title at the Guadalajara 125 in September.

Women’s head coach Denise Dy said Eala’s presence greatly boosts the team’s medal chances.

“Having a player of that caliber is exciting. She’s a strong contender for gold, and our team is competitive,” Dy said.

Madis, fresh from sweeping the ITF J30 Manila leg, said she is excited about her SEA Games debut.

“I know the tough challenge ahead and as a first-timer, I know that I have to be both physically and mentally strong to beat my opponents,” Madis said after her win at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila on Sunday.

Madis has been on a roll this year, winning the Philippine Columbian Association Open, Gentry Open, and Olivarez Cup singles titles, plus multiple doubles crowns with Aludo.

Host Thailand will be led by Mai Sawangkaew and Ruangkhaw Thararudee, Indonesia has defending singles champion Madelyn Nugroho and Janice Chen, while Vietnam will be bannered by Savannah Ly Nguyen, a bronze medalist in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s team, coached by former Davis Cupper Joseph Lizardo, has reigning doubles champions Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara, seasoned players Jed Olivarez and Alberto Lim Jr., and rookie Arthur Craig Pantino.

The same team competed at the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania zone qualifier last July in Malaysia, where the Philippines was promoted to Group 3 after sweeping all four matches, including a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in their playoff tie. / PNA