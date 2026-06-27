Eala opens Wimbledon bid vs. Mexico’s Zarazua

FILIPINO tennis star and world No. 30 Alex Eala will enter Wimbledon for the first time as a seeded player, with former foe Renata Zarazua waiting in the first round.

Eala is seeded No. 29 in Wimbledon and is pitted against Mexico’s Zarazua on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

(PH time).

Eala and Zarazua played once in 2024 in the USA ITF event, where the latter beat the country’s tennis star with a score of 3-6,

6-4, 6-3.

The 20-year-old Eala eyes to avenge that loss, now on a bigger stage—Wimbledon.

Eala brings with her a huge morale boost coming off a semifinals stint in the singles event of the WTA 500 Berlin Open, and also teamed up with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in a doubles stint.

Last year in Wimbledon, Eala was not seeded and played in the main draw, where she was eliminated in the opening round, falling to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

/ RSC