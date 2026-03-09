Eala reaches Round of 16 at Indian Wells

FILIPINA tennis star Alexandra Eala made history after reaching the Round of 16 of the Indian Wells Open for the first time on Sunday night (Monday, March 9, 2026, in the Philippines).

Eala advanced after world No. 3 Coco Gauff was forced to retire from their match because of a left arm injury.

According to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Eala was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Gauff decided to stop playing after 54 minutes.

Gauff first asked for a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set. During the break, her left forearm was heavily taped. However, after losing the first two games of the second set, she was unable to continue the match.

It was only the second time in Gauff’s career that she retired during a match. The first time happened at the 2022 Cincinnati Open against Marie Bouzkova.

During her on-court interview, Eala greeted the crowd on International Women's Day and also praised Gauff.

“First and foremost, I want to say Happy Women’s Day, everybody,” Eala said. She thanked the women who have helped pave the way in sports and wished Gauff a fast recovery.

The result also tied Eala’s head-to-head record with Gauff at 1-1. The American star had beaten Eala last month at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The win also showed Eala’s ability to beat top players. She now has a 3-3 record against Top 5 opponents, including victories over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek.

Eala will next face Linda Noskova in the fourth round.

Noskova reached the Round of 16 after rallying to beat Sorana Cirstea, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, in a match that lasted almost two and a half hours.

The match between Eala and Noskova, scheduled on Wednesday, March 11, will be their first meeting, the WTA added. / LBG