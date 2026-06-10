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Eala rolls into R16

Eala napatik sa Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30
WINNING FORM. Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala, now ranked World No. 33, prepares to serve during her first-round victory at the WTA 500 HSBC Championships in London. Eala defeated China’s Zhang Shuai, 6-3, 6-2, to secure her spot in the second round, where she is set to face sixth-seeded American Iva Jovic. / WTA FB PAGEHulagway sa Facebook page ni Alex Eala
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FILIPINO tennis star Alexandra Eala advanced to the second round of the WTA 500 HSBC Championships after beating China’s Zhang Shuai, 6-3, 6-2, Tuesday night, June 9, 2026 (PH time), at The Queens Club in London, Great Britain.

Eala, who improved to World No. 33 after winning the Birmingham Open, will face sixth-seeded American Iva Jovic, who defeated Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, 6-3, 6-4.

Eala suffered a 4-6, 2-6 first-round loss to Jovic at the French Open.

Meanwhile, British Katie Boulter ousted seventh-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5, to advance against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, who won over China’s Qinwen Zheng, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Defending champion Tatjana Maria of Germany downed Greece’s Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-3, to set up a duel with top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Germany’s Laura Siegemund beat Britain’s Francesca Jones, 6-2, 6-3, to forge a showdown with No. 2 seed Amanda Anisimova.

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic turned back American McCartney Kessler, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, to advance against third-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko.

British Harriet Dart prevailed over Liudmila Samsonova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, to arrange a second-round showdown with No. 4 seed Swiss Belinda Bencic.

Rybakina, Anisimova, Mboko and Bencic drew first-round byes.

Seventh-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea survived Australia’s Maddison Inglis, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, to advance against Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who beat Anna Blinkova, 6-0, 6-3.

Other first-round winners included Czech Marie Bouzkova, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Polina Kudermetova, 6-0, 6-3, and Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who beat Mika Stojsavljevic of Britain, 6-2, 6-3. / PNA

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