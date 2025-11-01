Eala sets sight on SEA Games in Thailand

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala expressed her plans to represent the country in the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand in December.

Speaking after her stint at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, the 20‑year‑old revealed her aim to cap a breakthrough year by competing in the sporting conclave.

Eala had previously secured bronze medals in singles, team and mixed doubles events at the SEA Games in Hanoi (2022), and again secured bronzes in singles and mixed doubles at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

After a historic run this year, including a semifinal appearance at the Miami Open and her maiden WTA 125 title in Guadalajara, Eala enters the Thailand Games as a clear medal favorite. /RSC