Eala, Shnaider play anew

FILIPINO tennis star Alexandra Eala fought back from a set down to defeat Australian Talia Gibson, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, and advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan.

The world No. 19 recovered from a difficult opening set to dominate the remainder of the Round of 16 match, winning the final nine games to complete the comeback in one hour and 53 minutes.

According to match reports, Eala struck nine aces and broke Gibson’s serve six times as she turned the contest around and secured a place in the last eight.

The Filipina struggled to capitalize on her opportunities early, allowing Gibson to take the opening set, 6-4. However, Eala responded in the second set, breaking the Australian early and gradually gaining control of the match.

Eala continued to apply pressure in the second set, securing another crucial break before closing it out, 6-2, to force a decider.

The 21-year-old then produced her most dominant stretch of the match, sweeping all six games in the third set to complete the shutout and book her quarterfinal berth.

The victory gave Eala a chance to continue rebuilding her momentum after a challenging stretch during the Asian swing.

She will next face third seed Diana Shnaider, who defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals.

The matchup on Friday offers Eala an opportunity to avenge her loss to the Russian in the WTA 500 Ningbo Open in China last week. Shnaider prevailed, 7-5, 6-4, in their Round of 16 encounter.

Eala is seeking to build on her Tokyo run after suffering early exits in Wuhan and Singapore following her singles bronze-medal finish at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Seeded No. 13 at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open, Eala fell to Chinese qualifier Shi Han, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round. Shi recovered after losing the opening set, using aggressive serving and shots directed toward the edges of the court to overcome the higher-ranked Filipina.

Eala also suffered a first-round defeat at the WTA 500 Singapore Open, where she was beaten by world No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Her victories in Tokyo, however, have given her an opportunity to regain her footing on the tour. She opened her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic before overcoming Gibson.

The quarterfinal against Shnaider, ranked No. 13 in the world, will test whether Eala can carry that improved form into another meeting with the Russian.

A victory would send the Filipina into the semifinals of the Tokyo tournament and extend her run at the WTA 500 event. / LBG with PNA