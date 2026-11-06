Eala survives R16 test

SECOND-SEEDED Filipina Alexandra Eala battled past Czech Tereza Valentova, 6-4, 7-6 (7), to secure a quarterfinal berth in the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open on Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2026, on the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium’s outdoor hardcourt.

Eala had to dig deep to overcome Valentova, who gave the world No. 17 a tough challenge throughout their second-round encounter.

The left-handed Filipina made a strong start, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. She extended her advantage to 4-1 before Valentova mounted a comeback, winning three consecutive games to level the score at 4-all.

Eala regained her composure, holding serve for a 5-4 lead before breaking Valentova in the next game to close out the set, 6-4.

The second set proved even more demanding as Valentova stepped up her game and turned a 2-1 deficit into a 5-3 advantage, putting Eala in danger of being forced into a deciding set.

But Eala refused to give in. She held serve to narrow the gap before breaking the Czech’s serve to draw level at 5-all. The Filipina then moved ahead, 6-5, but Valentova held her ground to force a tiebreak.

Eala appeared headed for a comfortable finish after taking a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak. However, Valentova fought back and eventually tied the count at 7-all, saving several match points along the way.

The Filipina finally put the match away with two crucial points, winning the tiebreak to complete the straight-sets victory.

The victory set up a quarterfinal meeting with Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, who ousted sixth seed Chinese Wang Xinyu, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Eala opened her Hong Kong campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian Emerson Jones in the first round.

Jones entered the main draw as a lucky loser, replacing American Alycia Parks, who withdrew because of a right shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari pulled off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Australian Maya Joint to advance against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who toppled fifth seed Australian Talia Gibson, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7).

American Claire Liu eliminated No. 8 seed British Katie Boulter, 7-5, 6-4, to arrange a quarterfinal duel with Turkish Zeynep Sonmez, who defeated British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alexandra Shubladze beat Elena Pridankina, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-3, and will face top-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who defeated American Mary Stoiana, 7-5, 6-1. / PNA