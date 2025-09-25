Eala sweeps Yamaguchi to reach Jingshan Open quarterfinals

FILIPINA tennis star Alexandra Eala cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Japanese opponent Mei Yamaguchi on Thursday, September 25, 2025, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Jingshan Open in China.

Eala, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, had smooth sailing in the opening set before the unseeded Japanese player managed to settle into some rhythm in the second.

Up 2-0 in Set 2, Eala allowed Yamaguchi to get on the scoreboard, but quickly regained control by taking the next two games for a 4-1 lead.

Yamaguchi, however, clawed back with back-to-back games to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Showing poise under pressure, Eala closed out the match by sweeping the final two games.

She now awaits the winner of the ongoing match between China’s Jia-Jing Lu and Riya Bhatia of India. (SunStar Cebu Sports)