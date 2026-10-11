Eala teams up with pal Sonmez in Wuhan Open

FILIPINO tennis star Alex Eala will team up with her close friend Zeynep Sonmez for the doubles event at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open in China.

The tandem of Eala and Sonmez is set to face the duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 32 scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

This is not the first time the two are pairing up as doubles partners in a tournament.

It can be recalled that they previously teamed up at the Madrid Open, where they defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chan Hao-Ching and Fanny Stollar in the opening round. However, they lost in the next round to Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova with a score of 6-1, 7-5.

Aside from their stint in the doubles event, both Eala and Sonmez will also compete in the singles tournament. / RSC