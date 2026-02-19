Eala to face gauff in QF

PLAYING before a raucous Center Court crowd, Alexandra Eala overcame savvy veteran Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday (early Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in PH) at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

According to a WTA report, the 100-minute victory earned the 20-year-old Filipino tennis star her first Dubai quarterfinal and a highly anticipated maiden meeting with world No. 4 Coco Gauff, who earlier defeated Elise Mertens 2-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

“Every round is such a battle and so filled with tension,” Eala said in her on-court interview. “So I’m really happy with how I performed, and I’m really happy to be able to share it with all of you.”

“The key today was staying calm and trusting my shots. I think I was very solid in particular moments where I needed to be, [and] that reflected in my performance and in the score,” the world No. 47 added.

Age difference

The victory was a study in poise against experience, highlighted by a massive 15-year, 46-day age gap between the two players — the largest recorded in the Dubai Round of 16 since the tournament’s inception in 2001.

Eala’s composure defined the match, particularly at 5-all in the opening set, where she secured a crucial break before converting her third set point to take the lead.

Eala carried that momentum into the second set, punishing Cirstea’s second serve to race to a commanding 4-0 lead.

Throughout the contest, Eala generated nine break points, successfully converting four of them to keep the Romanian under constant pressure.

More milestones

Though Cirstea — who arrived in Dubai on a seven-match winning streak following a title run in Cluj-Napoca — rallied late to win three straight games, Eala remained unfazed.

Serving for the match at 5-4, the Filipino held to love, sealing the win with a forehand winner reminiscent of her victory over Jasmine Paolini the previous day.

The win carries significant historical weight for both Eala and her country. She becomes the first Filipino player to reach the Dubai quarterfinals since the event began 23 years ago. Furthermore, she is now in the second WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career, following a deep run in Miami last season.

By reaching this stage, Eala cements her place among the elite of Asian tennis. She is now only the third Asian player since 2009 to reach multiple WTA 1000 quarterfinals before turning 21, joining the esteemed company of Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Zheng Qinwen. / LBG